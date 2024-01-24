MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in MercadoLibre by 4.0% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Synergy Financial Group LTD increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.5% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 1,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.3% in the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 7.4% in the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 0.2 %

MELI stock traded up $2.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,762.70. The company had a trading volume of 329,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,000. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,063.02 and a 1 year high of $1,799.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $89.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,588.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,385.36.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.