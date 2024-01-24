McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in McKesson were worth $40,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MCK. Kendall Capital Management boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 144,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,791,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in McKesson by 4.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in McKesson by 3,968.9% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 71,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after buying an additional 70,051 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,151,000. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on McKesson from $495.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $502.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $459.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

In other news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other McKesson news, EVP Leann B. Smith sold 660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $461.26, for a total transaction of $304,431.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $611,169.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MCK opened at $485.37 on Wednesday. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $331.75 and a twelve month high of $494.76. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $464.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $443.99.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.11 by $0.12. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 241.79% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $77.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.06 EPS. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.80%.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

