McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 99 Shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. MKT Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 2,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VXF stock traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,819. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $156.95 and its 200-day moving average is $150.05. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $131.02 and a 12 month high of $167.05.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

