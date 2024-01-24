McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 605 Shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter worth about $192,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 279.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 17,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 19,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 111,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,974,000 after purchasing an additional 7,271 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIGI stock traded up $0.31 on Wednesday, hitting $78.68. 272,983 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 331,399. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $68.45 and a twelve month high of $80.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.3743 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.