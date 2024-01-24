McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 370 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,926,156,000 after purchasing an additional 84,666,098 shares in the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after acquiring an additional 24,532,324 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,339,035,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,136,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,318,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,786,000 after acquiring an additional 965,226 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWS traded down $0.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.86. The stock had a trading volume of 470,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,144. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $97.40 and a 12 month high of $117.18. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $112.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.12.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

