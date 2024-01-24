McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Free Report) by 27.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,569 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,870 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 1.8% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGV. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,103,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,493,000 after purchasing an additional 43,240 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 885,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,595,000 after acquiring an additional 90,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after acquiring an additional 57,569 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 422,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,080,000 after acquiring an additional 12,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 411,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,275,000 after acquiring an additional 164,395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS ESGV traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $86.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 193,927 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.47.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

