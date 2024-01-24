McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 1.1% of McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IVV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 117,228.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195,582,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,144,659,000 after acquiring an additional 195,415,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 212,409.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 53,346,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,776,996,000 after acquiring an additional 53,321,234 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,462,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,805,830,000 after buying an additional 1,463,979 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,890,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,865,344,000 after purchasing an additional 999,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,241,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,347,635,000 after purchasing an additional 928,057 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVV stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $487.61. 5,542,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,278,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $377.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $469.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $382.37 and a 52-week high of $491.10.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

