McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $90,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 22.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 103,297.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 57,734,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,479,000 after purchasing an additional 57,678,466 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth $2,937,315,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,101,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,031,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,722,435 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 164.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,430,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,981,000 after buying an additional 8,979,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola in the second quarter worth $429,854,000. 68.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Henrique Braun sold 52,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $3,002,091.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,715.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total transaction of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,286 shares of company stock valued at $14,849,033 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.87.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $58.91. 15,459,370 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,850,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.45 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

