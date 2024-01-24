McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Has $443,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wallington Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wallington Asset Management LLC now owns 9,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. DAGCO Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 34,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 6,372 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,898,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,118,675. The company has a 50 day moving average of $64.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $50.98 and a 52-week high of $68.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

