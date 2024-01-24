McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 101,474.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,474,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,219,094,000 after buying an additional 10,464,030 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in American Tower by 113,099.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,499,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,260,593,000 after purchasing an additional 6,494,168 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at $1,008,567,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,842,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 2,329.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,329,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,682,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE AMT traded down $5.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $196.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,178,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,112,004. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $154.58 and a 52-week high of $235.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.70.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a $1.70 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 444.45%.

AMT has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $218.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Tower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.54.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

