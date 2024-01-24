Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 29.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on MAT. Roth Capital lowered Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of MAT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $17.83. The stock had a trading volume of 358,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,636. Mattel has a 12 month low of $15.36 and a 12 month high of $22.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a PE ratio of 77.31, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.21. Mattel had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Research analysts expect that Mattel will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAT. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 833.3% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 238.0% during the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 193.5% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mattel by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 93.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

