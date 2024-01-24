Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) shares rose 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.31 and last traded at $13.28. Approximately 147,383 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 598,832 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Mativ from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Mativ Trading Up 3.8 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.14. Mativ had a negative net margin of 18.55% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $548.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

Mativ Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.70%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WealthTrust Axiom LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 11.8% in the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 37,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 5.7% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,075,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,114,000 after purchasing an additional 221,204 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 0.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Mativ in the second quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mativ by 13.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 810,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,249,000 after purchasing an additional 94,314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Mativ

Mativ Holdings, Inc operates as a performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials segment manufactures and sells polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens.

