Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Sold by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Masimo by 824.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Masimo by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,047 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,720,000 after buying an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Masimo by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Masimo by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,120,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,007,066,000 after acquiring an additional 178,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Masimo by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP now owns 253,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 67,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $109.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.93. Masimo Co. has a 52 week low of $75.22 and a 52 week high of $198.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.61 billion, a PE ratio of 76.22 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Masimo ( NASDAQ:MASI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.04. Masimo had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $498.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut shares of Masimo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Masimo from $110.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.00.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and O3 regional oximetry.

