Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $205.00

Marwyn Value Investors (LON:MVI – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 205 ($2.60) and last traded at GBX 85.50 ($1.09), with a volume of 18118 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 85.50 ($1.09).

Marwyn Value Investors Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 81.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 84.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £48.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,275.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Marwyn Value Investors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were paid a GBX 2.27 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. Marwyn Value Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 45,000.00%.

Marwyn Value Investors Company Profile

Marwyn Value Investors Limited specializes in investments in growth capital, buyout, industry consolidation, and acquisition-led growth strategies in small and mid-cap businesses. The fund also invests in consolidation opportunities in industry sectors that are undergoing structural or regulatory change, and is sector agnostic.

