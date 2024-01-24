Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance

Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Marine Petroleum Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.