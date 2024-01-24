Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the energy company’s stock.
Marine Petroleum Trust Price Performance
Shares of Marine Petroleum Trust stock opened at $4.60 on Monday. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $3.94 and a 1 year high of $8.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.94. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 million, a P/E ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.23.
Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.31 million during the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 110.19% and a net margin of 79.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Marine Petroleum Trust
Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. It has overriding royalty interest in oil and natural gas leases in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas. Marine Petroleum Trust was founded in 1956 and is based in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Articles
