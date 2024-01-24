MARBLEX Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (MBX)

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 24th. MARBLEX has a market capitalization of $67.85 million and approximately $1.86 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MARBLEX token can currently be bought for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

MARBLEX Profile

MARBLEX was first traded on March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 323,004,347 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,924,932 tokens. The official website for MARBLEX is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 323,004,347 with 103,924,931.921574 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 0.64199873 USD and is down -3.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $1,994,532.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

