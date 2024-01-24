Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.15.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on MPC

Marathon Petroleum Trading Down 0.3 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $153.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $150.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.04. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $104.32 and a 52 week high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 34.66% and a net margin of 7.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Petroleum

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.