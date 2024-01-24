Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,267 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,795,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares in the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,673,258.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Shares of MPC stock traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,211. The company has a market cap of $58.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $150.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.04. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $104.32 and a 1-year high of $162.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to purchase up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

