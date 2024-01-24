Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) PT Lowered to $32.00 at Piper Sandler

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.41% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on MRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price (down from $34.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $27.00) on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.34.

MRO stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.63. 2,172,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,070,604. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Marathon Oil has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $29.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.58.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marathon Oil will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas producer to repurchase up to 14.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRO. State Street Corp grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after buying an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 51.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,988,152 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $748,683,000 after buying an additional 9,504,754 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,650,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,247,000 after purchasing an additional 119,850 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 22.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,797,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $315,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $219,828,000 after buying an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. 76.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Free Report)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Further Reading

