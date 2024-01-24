Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART) Trading Up 6.8%

Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) traded up 6.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.94 and last traded at $27.77. 894,409 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 1,981,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CART has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Maplebear from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Maplebear in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Maplebear in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.38.

Maplebear Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.40.

Maplebear (NASDAQ:CART – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($20.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($17.33) by ($3.53). The business had revenue of $764.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $735.65 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Maplebear Inc. will post -14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Maplebear

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CART. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maplebear during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $56,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Maplebear during the third quarter worth about $148,000.

Maplebear Company Profile

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, provides online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers a range of products, such as food, alcohol, consumer health, pet care, ready-made meals, and others. The company offers its services through a mobile application and website.

Featured Stories

