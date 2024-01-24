Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Maple Leaf Foods Inc. (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$33.86.

MFI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. CIBC dropped their target price on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Maple Leaf Foods from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$36.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Maple Leaf Foods from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

TSE MFI opened at C$27.04 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 138.97. Maple Leaf Foods has a fifty-two week low of C$22.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$25.27 and a 200-day moving average of C$26.58. The stock has a market cap of C$3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 0.51.

Maple Leaf Foods (TSE:MFI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.25 billion for the quarter. Maple Leaf Foods had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, analysts predict that Maple Leaf Foods will post 1.54038 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Maple Leaf Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.12%.

In other Maple Leaf Foods news, Senior Officer Michael Ross Rawle sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.34, for a total value of C$127,503.33. 40.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Maple Leaf Foods Inc produces food products in the United States, Canada, Japan, China, and internationally. The company produces various food products, including prepared meats, ready-to-cook and ready-to-serve meals, fresh pork and poultry, and plant protein products; bacon, hams, wieners, and meat snacks; a variety of delicatessen products; and processed chicken products, such as fully cooked chicken breasts and wings, processed turkey products, specialty sausages, cooked meats, sliced meats, cooked sausage products, lunch kits, and canned meats.

