Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Shares Down 2.9%

Manchester United plc (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) shares dropped 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.90 and last traded at $19.97. Approximately 175,379 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,302,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.57.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Manchester United to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.35.

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.39% and a negative return on equity of 42.36%. The firm had revenue of $157.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($6.18) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Manchester United plc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Manchester United by 4,255.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Manchester United in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Manchester United by 1,267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Manchester United during the 2nd quarter worth about $114,000. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. It operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. The company develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

