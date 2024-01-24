MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.94

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $50.94 and last traded at $49.23, with a volume of 59755 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.90.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MMYT

MakeMyTrip Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.93 and a beta of 1.20.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. MakeMyTrip had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The company had revenue of $168.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of MakeMyTrip

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of MakeMyTrip by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 449.8% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,780 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 89.1% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in MakeMyTrip by 12.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. 44.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MakeMyTrip

(Get Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.