Majedie Investments (LON:MAJE) Hits New 12-Month High at $232.00

Majedie Investments Plc (LON:MAJE – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 232 ($2.95) and last traded at GBX 229.65 ($2.92), with a volume of 57815 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 228.50 ($2.90).

The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 220.67 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 204.53. The firm has a market cap of £121.64 million, a P/E ratio of -417.55 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.97, a current ratio of 31.99 and a quick ratio of 8.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a GBX 1.80 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. Majedie Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,454.55%.

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

