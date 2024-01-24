MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB) Announces $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st.

MainStreet Bancshares Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of MainStreet Bancshares stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $21.95. 6,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,855. MainStreet Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.47 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $165.28 million, a PE ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.24.

MainStreet Bancshares (NASDAQ:MNSB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.07). MainStreet Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $33.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MainStreet Bancshares will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MainStreet Bancshares

About MainStreet Bancshares

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 50,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in MainStreet Bancshares by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 334,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,125,000 after purchasing an additional 15,627 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MainStreet Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of MainStreet Bancshares by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 287,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,985,000 after buying an additional 7,325 shares during the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MainStreet Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, and professional service organizations. The company offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; business and consumer checking, interest-bearing checking, business account analysis, and other depository services; and cash management, wire transfer, check imaging, bill pay, remote deposit capture, and courier services.

