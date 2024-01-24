Main Street Research LLC Sells 128,241 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Main Street Research LLC decreased its position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 97.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,241 shares during the period. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AEP. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 222.0% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the second quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2,343.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AEP traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.22. 1,334,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,646,076. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.38 and a 200-day moving average of $79.53. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $96.05. The stock has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60.

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 80.73%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. StockNews.com upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. Mizuho cut American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.46.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

