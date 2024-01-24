Main Street Research LLC Has $588,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $2.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $489.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,061,118. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $469.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $451.47. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $382.37 and a twelve month high of $491.10. The company has a market capitalization of $379.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

