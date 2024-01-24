Main Street Research LLC Has $21.02 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Main Street Research LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 93.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,507 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 50,125 shares during the period. Tractor Supply accounts for approximately 2.2% of Main Street Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC owned about 0.10% of Tractor Supply worth $21,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 99,846.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,249,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $939,611,000 after buying an additional 4,245,458 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $773,292,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 63.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,070,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,627,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,419 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter valued at $264,936,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Tractor Supply by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,159,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $485,712,000 after acquiring an additional 985,799 shares during the period. 90.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

TSCO traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.54. The stock had a trading volume of 663,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,433. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $213.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.64. The firm has a market cap of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.81. Tractor Supply has a one year low of $185.00 and a one year high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.06. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $235.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $207.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $245.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.17.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

