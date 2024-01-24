Main Street Research LLC Acquires New Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Main Street Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 165,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,555,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 0.0 %

IR stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $79.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 676,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,854. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.80. The company has a market capitalization of $32.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.47. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.84 and a 12 month high of $79.83.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 17th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is presently 4.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total value of $934,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 13,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $934,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 45,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,253,957.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 9,532 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.22, for a total transaction of $631,209.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,858,175.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle, and medical technologies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies.

