Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Sells 1,315 Shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF (NYSEARCA:FCG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,315 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.10% of First Trust Natural Gas ETF worth $544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCG. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 1,771.3% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 544,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,341,000 after buying an additional 515,225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 49.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,003,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,585,000 after buying an additional 330,571 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,254,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,601,000 after buying an additional 220,897 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $4,089,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Natural Gas ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,465,000.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of FCG stock opened at $22.92 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.18. The stock has a market cap of $495.07 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.96. First Trust Natural Gas ETF has a 12 month low of $20.32 and a 12 month high of $27.54.

First Trust Natural Gas ETF Profile

First Trust ISE-Revere Natural Gas Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE-REVERE Natural Gas Index (the Index). The Index is an equal-weighted index consisting of exchange-listed companies that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the exploration and production of natural gas.

