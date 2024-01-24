Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Purchases 91 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 120,617.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 222,740,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,778,659,000 after buying an additional 222,556,396 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,707,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,656,795,000 after buying an additional 276,413 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 10,306,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,626,597,000 after buying an additional 81,680 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,657,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,366,428,000 after buying an additional 110,983 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,457,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $524,923,000 after buying an additional 22,075 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWD stock opened at $164.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.50. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $143.34 and a 52 week high of $166.34.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

