Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $454,000 in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 19,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DFIC. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 269.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

BATS DFIC opened at $24.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.17.

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

