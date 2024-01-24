Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Invests $389,000 in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 170.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $41.15 and a 52 week high of $51.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.50. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.392 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.12%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

