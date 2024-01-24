Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $459,000 Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 39.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 688.2% during the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,000 after acquiring an additional 3,262 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,264,721,928. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total value of $382,637.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,688,738.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,542,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,120 shares of company stock valued at $39,862,068 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:LLY opened at $629.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $598.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $561.43. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $309.20 and a 12 month high of $647.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 48.12%. Analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.88%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on LLY shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $630.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $710.00 price objective (up previously from $612.00) on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $535.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.52.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

