Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $371,000 Position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XHE. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the third quarter worth $64,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter worth $82,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the second quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF in the first quarter worth $120,000.

NYSEARCA XHE opened at $84.55 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $101.44. The company has a market capitalization of $541.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.89 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.77.

The SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (XHE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of U.S. health care equipment and supplies companies. XHE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

