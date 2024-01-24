Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROBT. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 2,135.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ROBT opened at $44.72 on Wednesday. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a 52 week low of $36.38 and a 52 week high of $47.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.41. The company has a market cap of $494.16 million, a P/E ratio of 26.15 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.0296 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

