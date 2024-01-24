Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $425,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in 3M in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Performance

MMM stock opened at $96.21 on Wednesday. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $120.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.41.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. 3M’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.28 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -44.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on 3M from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on 3M from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on 3M from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.10.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

