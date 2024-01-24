Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Acquires 2,150 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU – Free Report) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Friedenthal Financial grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 111.4% in the third quarter. Friedenthal Financial now owns 37,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,069,000 after acquiring an additional 19,531 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 3,912 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RYU opened at $52.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $321.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.80. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 52-week low of $99.69 and a 52-week high of $127.59.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (RYU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in utilities equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 utilities companies. RYU was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

