Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $63.00

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Barclays from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on MGA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Magna International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. TheStreet downgraded Magna International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Magna International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Magna International from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE MGA traded down $0.63 on Wednesday, reaching $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,711. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.73. Magna International has a twelve month low of $46.71 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Free Report) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Magna International had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $10.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magna International by 29.6% during the second quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 134,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,581,000 after buying an additional 30,667 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Magna International by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Magna International by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 947,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,921,000 after acquiring an additional 147,950 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 36.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,201,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,017,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653,111 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Magna International by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 956,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,277,000 after purchasing an additional 51,286 shares during the period. 62.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

