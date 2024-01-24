MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Given New $16.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at JMP Securities from $10.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MGNX. Citigroup raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet raised shares of MacroGenics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Guggenheim raised shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of MacroGenics in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MacroGenics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.

Shares of MacroGenics stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $11.87. The company had a trading volume of 276,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 865,459. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56. The firm has a market cap of $736.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 2.05. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $12.70.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $10.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.80 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 41.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MacroGenics will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 18,880 shares of MacroGenics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $190,310.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,300 shares in the company, valued at $1,021,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,609,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,927 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 517.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,249,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,650 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 910.9% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,092,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 984,387 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 144.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,430,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,221,000 after purchasing an additional 845,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of MacroGenics by 21.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,544,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,229,000 after purchasing an additional 632,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

