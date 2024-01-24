Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $124.00

Shares of Macfarlane Group PLC (LON:MACF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 124 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 124 ($1.58), with a volume of 106770 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123 ($1.56).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Macfarlane Group in a report on Thursday, November 23rd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 114.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 110.63. The company has a market cap of £196.27 million, a P/E ratio of 1,220.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.91.

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

