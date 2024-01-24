LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 886,997 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,437 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Lennar were worth $99,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Lennar by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Lennar by 172.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total transaction of $5,460,559.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total value of $1,477,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 260,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,491,937.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. Corporate insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE:LEN traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.16. 368,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,158,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $94.11 and a fifty-two week high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.90%.

Lennar Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Further Reading

