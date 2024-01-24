LSV Asset Management Sells 44,670 Shares of The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866,093 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 44,670 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 4.90% of ODP worth $86,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of ODP by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,226 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,881,000 after acquiring an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,269,628 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,668,000 after purchasing an additional 87,174 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,102,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,633,000 after purchasing an additional 91,091 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 932,720 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,954,000 after purchasing an additional 33,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ODP by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 865,423 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,519,000 after purchasing an additional 118,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ODP

In related news, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 1,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $96,693.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,711 shares in the company, valued at $3,442,421.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ODP. UBS Group increased their price objective on ODP from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded ODP from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on ODP in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.00.

ODP Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ODP stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.59. 13,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,402. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.43. The ODP Co. has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $58.98.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. ODP had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 19.11%. ODP’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ODP

The ODP Corporation provides business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions for small, medium, and enterprise businesses in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates through four divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis.

