LSV Asset Management Sells 325,852 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,828,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,852 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned 0.92% of APA worth $116,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the 3rd quarter valued at $256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 638,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,804,000 after buying an additional 204,164 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of APA by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 614,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,255,000 after buying an additional 90,555 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of APA by 487.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 43,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of APA by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 939,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,104,000 after buying an additional 339,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on APA from $61.00 to $44.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial raised their target price on APA from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of APA in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of APA traded up $0.39 on Wednesday, reaching $31.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,872,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,048,307. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day moving average of $38.81. APA Co. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $46.98.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. APA had a return on equity of 92.51% and a net margin of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.49%.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

