LSV Asset Management Sells 22,342 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

LSV Asset Management lowered its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,796 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,342 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.26% of Snap-on worth $170,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 37,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,629,000 after purchasing an additional 5,090 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. grew its stake in Snap-on by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 122,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,134,000 after buying an additional 17,836 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 303.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Snap-on by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 31,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after buying an additional 8,935 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.90% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $288.80. The stock had a trading volume of 121,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,656. The company has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1-year low of $226.68 and a 1-year high of $297.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $282.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $271.53.

Snap-on Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $324.00 target price on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Snap-on from $328.00 to $336.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $298.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap-on

In other Snap-on news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total value of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 1,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.91, for a total transaction of $416,020.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 5,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.52, for a total transaction of $1,714,247.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,684 shares in the company, valued at $14,094,991.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,998 shares of company stock worth $21,666,210 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

