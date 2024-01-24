LSV Asset Management Sells 108,200 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

LSV Asset Management cut its holdings in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,435,697 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 108,200 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.05% of United Airlines worth $145,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in United Airlines by 925.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 190,885 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,474,000 after buying an additional 172,267 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Airlines during the second quarter worth approximately $243,000. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $1,742,000. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Airlines during the third quarter worth approximately $16,270,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 16.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,634,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,701,000 after acquiring an additional 226,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut United Airlines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Airlines from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on United Airlines from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.14.

United Airlines Trading Up 0.8 %

UAL traded up $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.83. 2,630,809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,763,969. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.39 billion, a PE ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day moving average is $44.13. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.68 and a 12 month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 43.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at United Airlines

In related news, Director James A. C. Kennedy acquired 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.43 per share, with a total value of $163,935.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,015,049.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.