LSV Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

LSV Asset Management trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,381,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,948 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 0.90% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $102,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 964,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,505,000 after buying an additional 12,947 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 70.4% during the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 371,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 153,550 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 54,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 15,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wedbush began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Host Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of HST traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.66. 1,269,533 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,454,645. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.51 and a twelve month high of $20.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 1.31.

Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. This is a positive change from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous None dividend of $0.18. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Host Hotels & Resorts

In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total transaction of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,007.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, VP Nathan S. Tyrrell sold 14,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.78, for a total value of $280,737.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 441,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,683.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,219 shares of company stock valued at $844,318. 1.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.

