LSV Asset Management Purchases 230,560 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,271,771 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 230,560 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Textron were worth $255,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Textron by 6,300.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 448 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 109.0% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of Textron by 100.0% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Textron by 393.9% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 489 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TXT. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Textron in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Textron from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Textron from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating on shares of Textron in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.38.

Textron Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE TXT traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.33. 1,560,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,111,227. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $78.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.27 and a 12 month high of $81.59.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Textron had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 9,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $702,410.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,226.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

