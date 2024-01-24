LSV Asset Management Has $237.32 Million Stock Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,606,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,900 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.55% of FOX worth $237,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FOXA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of FOX during the second quarter worth about $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 1,402.9% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in FOX by 68.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FOX by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Stock Performance

Shares of FOXA traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,872,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,208,218. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.36. Fox Co. has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $37.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at FOX

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. FOX had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fox Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 194,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.57, for a total transaction of $5,757,012.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on FOX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FOXA

FOX Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.