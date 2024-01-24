LSV Asset Management Has $222.40 Million Position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,260,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,220 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned 3.42% of Ingredion worth $222,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INGR. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in Ingredion during the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 414.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ingredion by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:INGR traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.11. The company had a trading volume of 437,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,043. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.75. Ingredion Incorporated has a 52 week low of $89.54 and a 52 week high of $113.46.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Ingredion’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingredion currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ingredion

Ingredion Profile

(Free Report)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.